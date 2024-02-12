Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines
EPA finalizes limits on particulate pollution; VMT back to pre-COVID levels; SANDAG makes plans to add 200 new freeway miles; More
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Measure HLA Endorsements Grow, No Organized Opposition as Voting Gets Underway
Measure HLA, the Healthy Streets L.A. initiative is endorsed by 6 of 15 L.A. City Councilmembers: Harris-Dawson, Hernandez, Hutt, Raman, Soto-Martínez, and Yaroslavsky
Bay Area Roundup: Great Walkway Saved Again, Amtrak Joe Speaks
...and Woodstock arrives.
Streetsblog California is supported by AARP California
Participate in a free AARP California Planning Academy to gain the knowledge, skills and connections to be an impactful leader in community planning.
Learn more →
Five Things to Learn From NYC’s Decade of Vision Zero Successes And Shortcomings
America's oldest city-wide Vision Zero goal is turning 10. What can other cities learn from their experiences?
Caltrans Releases Long-Awaited Complete Streets Guidelines
So is Senator Scott Wiener's Complete Streets bill necessary? Yes, it is.