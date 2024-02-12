Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

EPA finalizes limits on particulate pollution; VMT back to pre-COVID levels; SANDAG makes plans to add 200 new freeway miles; More

8:25 AM PST on February 12, 2024

  • More on EPA finalizing limits on particulate pollution (Grist)
  • VMT back to pre-COVID levels in 2023 (Eno Transportation)
  • SANDAG makes plans to add 200 new freeway miles (KPBS)
  • Opinion: Biking in LA is fun. Let's make it safe (LA Times)
  • Golden Gate Bridge directors to consider increasing tolls at hearing next week (Patch)
  • Everyone making their pitch, pro and con, about Dodger Stadium gondola (LA Times)
  • In New York, new evidence shows speed cameras discourage speeding - except among a group of incorrigible scofflaws (Bloomberg)
  • A deep dive into the farm bill (Food & Environment Reporting Network)
  • LA made it this time. But the weather is only going to get worse (LA Times)
  • How the candidates for California Senator differ (Mercury News)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

