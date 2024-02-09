Bakersfield
Bakersfield Opens New Centennial Corridor Freeway
The two-mile freeway demolished a swath of the Westpark neighborhood: 271 homes, 15 multi-family buildings and 36 commercial structures
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Caltrans Releases Long-Awaited Complete Streets Guidelines
So is Senator Scott Wiener's Complete Streets bill necessary? Yes, it is.
BART Board Hosts Expert Panel on Regional Measure
Here's a paradox: agencies need money to make transit better. But to get the votes, transit has to get better without the money.
Streetsblog California is supported by AARP California
Participate in a free AARP California Planning Academy to gain the knowledge, skills and connections to be an impactful leader in community planning.
Learn more →
Friday’s Headlines
New cross-town freeway opening in Bakersfield; New state legislative leaders announced; More
Jarrett Walker on the Updated ‘Human Transit’ And How Mass Modes Make Us More Free
A classic book on transit gets an update for a radically transformed world. And, yes, Elon Musk gets a little shade.