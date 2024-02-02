Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

What that rapidly approaching climate threshold will mean; It took a bus driver's death to show how dangerous UC Santa Cruz campus shuttles are; Try an e-cargo bike and you'll probably like your car less; More

8:53 AM PST on February 2, 2024

Image: Strong Towns

  • What that rapidly approaching climate threshold really means (LA Times)
  • Asm Leader Rivas appoints a car dealer to the CTC (Politico)
  • After a bus driver dies, CHP investigation shows UC Santa Cruz campus shuttles are too dangerous to use (Lookout, UC Santa Cruz)
  • Worries increase about landslide in San Clemente (KTLA)
  • Labor worries that the push to electrify ports will displace them (Politico)
  • Study: Once people try a cargo e-bike, they like their cars a lot less (Ars Technica)
  • California legislature only got a B for climate action; find your representative's vote scores (California Environmental Voters, Sacramento Bee)
  • Bus bench activists shame Berkeley into action (Planetizen)
  • Some residents vow to fight Santa Rosa infill transit oriented development (Northern California Public Media)
  • How can we stop harassment on public transportation (San Jose Spotlight)
  • Head of BART San Jose extension says cost estimates could go even higher (Mercury News)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

