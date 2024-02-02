Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines
What that rapidly approaching climate threshold will mean; It took a bus driver's death to show how dangerous UC Santa Cruz campus shuttles are; Try an e-cargo bike and you'll probably like your car less; More
Review: Amtrak California Passengers are Starving for New Trains
A look at Amtrak's new 'Venture' car rolling stock on the train that runs between Oakland and Bakersfield
Will Paris Voters Make SUV Drivers Pay More For Parking — And Will American Cities Follow Their Lead?
Voters in the City of Light could force SUV drivers to pay more to park — but even if the measure passes, more hurdles lie ahead.
Caltrans Issues Emergency Declaration for Orange County Rail
An emergency declaration means money can be allocated right away, but it's only a temporary solution to a problem that's been coming for a long time
Could This Bill Finally Give Transit Agencies the Operations Funding They Need?
Is it finally time for Congress to spend more to keep the buses and trains running?