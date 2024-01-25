Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

New bill would limit car speeds; San Diego floods; Regional transportation tax measure in Bay Area? More

8:01 AM PST on January 25, 2024

  • Senator Wiener introduces bill to require cars to limit speeds (SF Standard, SF Chronicle, KTLA, Senator Wiener)
    • And another Complete Streets bill (CalBike)
  • Another landslide stalls train service through San Clemente (KTLA)
  • Examining the fallout from San Diego flooding, including transit impacts (Axios, LA Times)
  • Bay Area officials want a regional tax measure for road repair; advocates say: Sure, but not for freeway expansion (Mercury News)
  • A first look at designs for CA High-Speed Rail cars (SF Chronicle)
  • Half of new cars in Europe are to wide for street parking (Intelligent Transport)
Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

