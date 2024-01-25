Thursday’s Headlines
New bill would limit car speeds; San Diego floods; Regional transportation tax measure in Bay Area? More
Southern California Regional Rail is in Trouble. A New, Unified Regional Rail Agency is Needed to Save it
Not only is SoCal’s regional rail falling off a literal cliff, but it’s also facing a fiscal one The post Southern California Regional Rail is in Trouble. A New, Unified Regional Rail Agency is Needed to Save it appeared first on Streetsblog Los Angeles.
S.F. Senator Scott Wiener intros Bill to Limit/Cap Speeds of New Cars
Speed-governor bill S.B 961 would also require trucks to have safety guard rails. A companion bill, S.B. 960, would mandate Caltrans to build for safety The post S.F. Senator Scott Wiener intros Bill to Limit/Cap Speeds of New Cars appeared first on Streetsblog San Francisco.
Bike Buses Are Routes to Activism, Says First Global Survey
"This is the first significant piece of bike bus research we’ve come across, but it surely won’t be the last."
Hello ‘Southeast Gateway Line’ and Farewell ‘West Santa Ana Branch’
Metro's future 19-mile Southeast Gateway Line will serve southeast L.A. County cities of Artesia, Bell, Bellflower, Cerritos, Cudahy, Downey, Florence-Firestone, Huntington Park, L.A., Paramount, South Gate, and Vernon