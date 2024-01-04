Thursday’s Headlines
Cities need to invest in active mobility; Transit projects opening around the globe in 2024; CA traffic stops show a clear pattern of racial profiling; More
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
Task Force Meets to Address the Future of California Transit
California's Transit Transformation Task Force must address a wide range of issues. Here are three that are crucial, from the perspective of one of the task force members.
SFMTA Data Shows Cyclists Stopped Riding Valencia Because of Center Running Bike Lane
Initial data of the "pilot" shows a 50 percent drop in usage of Valencia
For Transit, Walk, and Bike, 2023 Still Has Unfinished Business
Stuff that didn't happen yet: Metro was going to install safe connections to stations and build BRT and bikeways, L.A. was going to end road widening and improve street safety
This Albanian City Should Inspire America to Go Big on ‘School Streets’
Streets near schools should be for kids — not cars. And this Albanian city is set to reimagine roads in front of all its learning centers.
Talking Headways Podcast: Narrow the Lanes!
At 30 to 35 miles per hour, research shows that 12- and 11-feet-wide lanes have significantly higher number of crashes than 10- or nine-feet-wide lanes.