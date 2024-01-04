Thursday’s Headlines

Skip to Content
Cities need to invest in active mobility; Transit projects opening around the globe in 2024; CA traffic stops show a clear pattern of racial profiling; More

8:50 AM PST on January 4, 2024

  • CA legislature begins, with protests (CalMatters)
  • Cities need to invest in active mobility (ITDP)
  • E-bike subscriptions: easier way to test, buy an e-bike (Bicycle Retailer)
  • Transit projects opening around the world in 2024 (The Transport Politic)
  • California transit agencies face massive budget shortfalls (Turnto23)
  • Sunline Transit reveals new year service improvements (NBC)
  • LA Metro wants your thoughts on Micro fares (LAist)
  • Report: California traffic stops show a pattern of racial profiling (Spectrum)
  • Why it's hard just to transition to EVs (Business Insider)
  • How are California cities planning for a transition to EVs? (Legal Planet)
  • UC Berkeley prepare for another fight over People's Park (Berkeleyside, SF Chronicle)
  • Two SF Supervisors want to sue over state housing law (SF Chronicle)
  • Real estate giant set to become largest landlord in San Francisco, buying up defaulted mortgages (SF Chronicle)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Melanie Curry

Public Transportation

Task Force Meets to Address the Future of California Transit

California's Transit Transformation Task Force must address a wide range of issues. Here are three that are crucial, from the perspective of one of the task force members.

January 4, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoValencia

SFMTA Data Shows Cyclists Stopped Riding Valencia Because of Center Running Bike Lane

Initial data of the "pilot" shows a 50 percent drop in usage of Valencia

January 4, 2024
Streetsblog USASchool transportation

This Albanian City Should Inspire America to Go Big on ‘School Streets’

Streets near schools should be for kids — not cars. And this Albanian city is set to reimagine roads in front of all its learning centers.

January 4, 2024
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: Narrow the Lanes!

At 30 to 35 miles per hour, research shows that 12- and 11-feet-wide lanes have significantly higher number of crashes than 10- or nine-feet-wide lanes.

January 4, 2024
