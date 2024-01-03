Wednesday’s Headlines
CARB clean fleet rule waits for USEPA permission; Bus stops can make people happy; Automakers paid Tesla instead of developing EVs themselves; More
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
2023 Was the Year of Metro Freeway Widening
Metro quietly finished work on two 5 Freeway widening mega-projects, and started work on widening the 57/60, 91, and 605 - while continuing work on numerous widenings under construction - plus planning future mega-widenings
Why Red States Are Suing to Hide Their Transportation Emissions
One of America’s most critical transportation climate rules is in jeopardy even before it’s even enacted, thanks to a new lawsuit by a coalition of mostly red states that could halt progress towards the even stricter standards that advocates say we need.
Metro Seeking Input on its MicroTransit Pilot Fares
If Metro wants to grow transit ridership, advance equity, improve health, and help the climate, it should cancel Metro Micro
Minor BART Derailment Jams Service on New Year’s Day
It was an inauspicious start to the new year for transit, but it's important to maintain perspective on safety. That said, BART has some serious work to do when it comes to communications and managing incidents