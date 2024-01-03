Skip to Content
Wednesday’s Headlines

CARB clean fleet rule waits for USEPA permission; Bus stops can make people happy; Automakers paid Tesla instead of developing EVs themselves; More

8:44 AM PST on January 3, 2024

Photo by Ad Hoc Industries.

  • In CA legislature new session, budget, election are top issues (Cal Matters)
  • Implementation of CARB's clean fleet rules delayed until USEPA can approve it (Transportation Today, ACT News)
  • Bus stops can be designed to make people happy (Streetsblog Mass)
  • Giant three-lane roundabout set to open in San Benito County (Mercury News)
  • Bay Area's MTC develops guidelines to help cities reduce vehicle miles traveled (The Bay Link)
  • Court blocks Berkeley's natural gas ban (SF Chronicle)
  • Dealing with grief from climate change (KQED)
  • Marin, Sonoma plan on summertime launch of e-bike share to "test" its effectiveness (Marin IJ)
  • California state budget process, explained (Capitol Weekly)
  • Automakers paid Tesla instead of developing their own EVs (Frontier Group)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

