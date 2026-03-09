- More on the High Speed Rail Business Plan (Central Valley Daily, Planetizen)
- More on Gas Tax/VMT Fee (OC Register)
- SaMo Council Seeks Stronger Boulevard Safety Plan (SMDP)
- More on Caltrain Bike Policy (SFChron)
- Clovis Has a Zero Emission Transit Plan (Fresno Bee)
- Another Story Confuses E-Bikes/E-Motos (Union-Trib)
- Republican's Transportation Plan Is an Austerity Budget (Transportation for America)
- Trump Started a War in the Persian Gulf, Freaking About Rising Gas Prices (Politico)
- Uber, Lyft Users Cutting Back on Rides as Prices Increase (Entrepreneur)
- Waymos Cause Delays on S.F. Streets (FastCo)
- Marathon Heat Doesn't Bode Well (Torched)
- It Sucked (but I loved it), and I Didn't Die or Bow Out Early.
- But Seriously, Screw These Guys...and I Don't Mean Runners That Decided to Get a Medal at 18 Miles (California Post)
Headlines
Monday’s Post-Marathon Headlines
Maybe the LA Marathon wouldn't have had to put out that heat advisory and warn everyone about the last eight miles if the city prioritized the pedestrian experience...
