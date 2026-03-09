Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Headlines

Monday’s Post-Marathon Headlines

Maybe the LA Marathon wouldn't have had to put out that heat advisory and warn everyone about the last eight miles if the city prioritized the pedestrian experience...

10:06 AM PDT on March 9, 2026

Not sure who Mike Davis or Victoria Wright are, but I ran into two Streetsbloggers along the route!

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog USAimmigration

Deportation is a Transportation Issue

The shared infrastructure of deportation and transportation highlight an ethical dilemma; can we solve it?

March 8, 2026
Streetsblog Los AngelesIssues

City Attorney Takes Her Own Swing at Man Sucker Punched by LAPD in 2024

Eleven months after Officer Joshua Sportiello punched Alexander Mitchell in the face, the City Attorney's office filed misdemeanor resisting charges against him. Was it in retaliation for Mitchell's civil suit?

March 6, 2026
Streetsblog San FranciscoSan Francisco Neighborhoods

Motorist Careens onto North Beach Sidewalk, Killing Pedestrian

Driver kills pedestrian at another location where a safety project festered.

March 6, 2026
Video

The Week in Short Videos

Transit ambassadors, a Waymo crash, and High-Speed Rail.

March 6, 2026
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

A stack of mostly good news heading into the weekend or. Alternate headline: let's hope I don't get sunstroke.

March 6, 2026
Streetsblog Los AngelesAgency Watch

Dedication: Crenshaw and Slauson to Forever be Known as “Nipsey Hussle Square”

“Age fourteen on up, my whole life took place on these four corners...This really was my foundation," Hussle told Current TV back in 2010. Now renamed in his honor, they pay tribute to how he transformed them.

March 5, 2026
See all posts