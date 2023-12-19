Skip to Content
Streetsblog California
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Bike lanes vs the carceral state; How cars became huge killers; GHSA releases 2022 pedestrian fatality date by state; Greyhound bus stations are falling victim to hedge funds; More

8:37 AM PST on December 19, 2023

  • Bike lanes vs. the carceral state (Convergence Magazine)
  • How cars became huge killers (Slate)
  • Report: 2022 Pedestrian traffic fatality data by state (GHSA)
  • What LA Metro has to do to succeed (LAP progressive)
  • Greyhound bus stations disappear as hedge funds buy them up (CNN)
  • SamTrans signs agreement to occupy offices at Millbrae station hub (SF Chronicle)
  • Santa Clara Valley Transit (VTA) buys downtown San Jose property near future high-speed rail (Mercury News)
  • Big oil and labor work together to block climate and environmental efforts in California (CalMatters)
  • Homelessness grows as evictions, cost of housing keeps rising (CalMatters)
  • Maybe Orange County should be as dense as San Francisco (California Planning & Development Report)
  • Report: The fifteen-minute neighborhood (SPUR)

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog Los AngelesTransportation Funding

Santa Monica Considers Transportation Funding Measure for November 2024 Ballot

Santa Monica is looking to tax paid parking structures (i.e. garages and paid lots) to fund transportation projects, including Vision Zero safety improvements and maintenance of the city's parking structures

December 19, 2023
Streetsblog San FranciscoValencia

Guest Commentary: New Hope for Valencia Street

Don't let demagogues and political opportunists wreck this opportunity

December 19, 2023
Streetsblog USAHighway Boondoggles

Freeway Math: How Governments Decide a Harmful Highway Is ‘Worth It’

A massive interstate highway project promises do deliver billions of dollars in public "benefits." But a local advocacy group says that it's all based on bad math.

December 18, 2023
