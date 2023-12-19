Tuesday’s Headlines
Bike lanes vs the carceral state; How cars became huge killers; GHSA releases 2022 pedestrian fatality date by state; Greyhound bus stations are falling victim to hedge funds; More
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
Santa Monica Considers Transportation Funding Measure for November 2024 Ballot
Santa Monica is looking to tax paid parking structures (i.e. garages and paid lots) to fund transportation projects, including Vision Zero safety improvements and maintenance of the city's parking structures
Guest Commentary: New Hope for Valencia Street
Don't let demagogues and political opportunists wreck this opportunity
Strategic Growth Council Announces Round 5 Transformative Climate Communities Grants
$98 million for eleven community-led climate projects throughout California that aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions
Freeway Math: How Governments Decide a Harmful Highway Is ‘Worth It’
A massive interstate highway project promises do deliver billions of dollars in public "benefits." But a local advocacy group says that it's all based on bad math.