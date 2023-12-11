Monday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
2023 was the year of the e-bike; Biden celebrates $8 billion in passenger rail funding; What's so scary about transit riders? More
Latest White House Grants Show Promise for a Real Interstate Rail System
It's more than just high speed rail.
Foothill Transit Celebrates 35 Years
Foothill Transit CEO Doran Barnes credits their successes to a "commitment to community," a "spirit of innovation," and fruitful collaborations with numerous partners
Op-Ed: Why It’s So Hard to Get a Simple Red Light Camera
A Los Angeles advocate requested automated enforcement on a street near her home. It wasn't easy to get.
Funding for Rail Projects: An Incomplete Roundup
Various federal, state, and local funding sources are lining up.