Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

2023 was the year of the e-bike; Biden celebrates $8 billion in passenger rail funding; What's so scary about transit riders? More

8:38 AM PST on December 11, 2023

  • SANDAG encourages transit, bicycle use with incentives to employers (Times of San Diego)
  • 2023 was the year of the e-bike (Fast Company)
  • What's so scary about transit riders? (PubliCola)
  • Bogota tried to solve gridlock for all of us (NY Times)
  • Biden administration celebrates $8 billion in passenger railroad infrastructure (Route Fifty, Spectrum)
  • Applying environmental justice principles in West Oakland (The Field)
  • Avoiding the harms that infrastructure can wreak (Governing)
  • COP28: President pushing until the end for softening efforts to reduce oil and gas use in final agreement (The Energy Mix)
  • CA "Climate Resiliency" funds will pay for a two-lane left turn channel on a highway (GoldRushCam)
  • High rises in Santa Cruz? (LA Times)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog USARail

Latest White House Grants Show Promise for a Real Interstate Rail System

It's more than just high speed rail.

December 11, 2023
Streetsblog Los AngelesSGV

Foothill Transit Celebrates 35 Years

Foothill Transit CEO Doran Barnes credits their successes to a "commitment to community," a "spirit of innovation," and fruitful collaborations with numerous partners

December 11, 2023
Rail

Funding for Rail Projects: An Incomplete Roundup

Various federal, state, and local funding sources are lining up.

December 8, 2023
See all posts