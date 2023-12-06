Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Las Vegas-to-So Cal AND CA High-Speed Rail are about to receive $3 billion apiece; Impacts of the new transportation emission reporting rule; Brace for some deceptive ads about high energy prices; More

8:56 AM PST on December 6, 2023

Lina Tran/WUWM via NPR

  • Vegas-to-Rancho Cucamonga Brightline high speed rail project awarded $3B in federal funds (Las Vegas Review Journal, The Hill, Washington Post, LA Times, Forbes)
  • Buried in some of those stories - but not all: CAHSRA also got $3B from the feds (KTLA, Reuters)
  • Ranking California cities by walkability (The Travel)
  • Did going "car-free" really kill Market Street? (The San Francisco Standard)
  • This man is walking across the US in the name of safety (Channel 5)
  • This four-year-old loves Metro transit (The Source)
  • LA Metro increases light rail and late night service (CBS)
  • Unveiling the impact of the new transportation emissions rule (T4America, NRDC)
  • E-bikes beat the cybertruck on so many measures (Momentum)
  • Brace yourself for a deceptive ad campaign blaming high energy prices on California climate policies (E&E News)
  • Santas on bikes. That is all (NPR)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA)

A Strategic Plan for Future State Transportation Policy

The California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA) is currently creating its first strategic plan, and asking for input from the public.

December 6, 2023
Streetsblog Los AngelesCicLAvia

CicLAvia South L.A. December 2023 Open Thread

The six-mile route included mostly Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, plus parts of Central Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard

December 5, 2023
Streetsblog California is supported by AARP California
Participate in a free AARP California Planning Academy to gain the knowledge, skills and connections to be an impactful leader in community planning.
Learn more
Streetsblog USACargo bikes

How (And Why) to Start a Delivery Bike Revolution

Delivery vans and trucks are responsible for nearly a third of urban emissions, and a lot of congestion and traffic violence, too. Here's how cities can replace many of them with clean, safe cargo bikes.

December 5, 2023
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

CPUC says Cruise lied about that SF crash; Carbon capture is a lie; Sorry, that light-up BART holiday sweater is sold out; More

December 5, 2023
See all posts