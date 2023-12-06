Wednesday’s Headlines
Las Vegas-to-So Cal AND CA High-Speed Rail are about to receive $3 billion apiece; Impacts of the new transportation emission reporting rule; Brace for some deceptive ads about high energy prices; More
More from Streetsblog California
A Strategic Plan for Future State Transportation Policy
The California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA) is currently creating its first strategic plan, and asking for input from the public.
CicLAvia South L.A. December 2023 Open Thread
The six-mile route included mostly Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, plus parts of Central Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard
How (And Why) to Start a Delivery Bike Revolution
Delivery vans and trucks are responsible for nearly a third of urban emissions, and a lot of congestion and traffic violence, too. Here's how cities can replace many of them with clean, safe cargo bikes.
Tuesday’s Headlines
CPUC says Cruise lied about that SF crash; Carbon capture is a lie; Sorry, that light-up BART holiday sweater is sold out; More