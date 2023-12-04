Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

COP28 is a fossil fuel lobby party; Santa Clarita Transit bus drivers vote to end 2-month strike; Leaders celebrate new express lanes in OC; AV pods are really pushing it; More

8:47 AM PST on December 4, 2023

  • COP28 is a party for fossil fuel lobbyists (Heated)
  • LA Councilmember Park has been removing sanitation programs set up for unhoused people (LA Public Press)
  • Port of Long Beach debuts zero-emission cargo handling (Hellenic Shipping News)
  • Santa Clarita Transit bus drivers vote to end two-month-long strike (ABC7)
  • OC leaders celebrate new 405 express lanes and a "faster future" (OC Register)
  • Are those express lanes really the last of LA's massive freeway building? (LA Times)
  • San Jose conference pushes autonomous pod cars as "the future of transit" (SF Gate)
  • Comparing CA to TX gas tax payments - maybe CA is seeing some progress? (Eno)
  • Europe does not want US-built trucks (Transport & Environment)
  • New California rules are crushing rooftop solar industry (KPBS)
  • Got PG&E? you'll be paying more come January (Capital and Main)
  • New state laws going into effect on January 1 (SF Chronicle)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Caltrans

New Questions Emerge over Caltrans Approval of $140M Highway Plan in Fresno County

An investigation by Fresnoland shows state agency ignored key impacts of an expansion of Highway 99 in south central Fresno.

December 4, 2023
Streetsblog Los AngelesSafety

“Watch Out, Amsterdam”: Santa Monica Cuts Ribbon on Ambitious Curb-Protected 17th Street Bikeway

Santa Monica's recently completed 17th Street bikeway improvements have a "region leading design" featuring Southern California's first protected "Dutch-style" intersections, plus concrete curb protection, and makes great connections to the city's growing bikeway network

December 4, 2023
Streetsblog Los AngelesCaltrans

Metro Board Approves $207 Million for 91 and 605 Freeway Expansion Projects

Metro and Caltrans eastbound 91 Freeway widening is especially alarming as it will increase tailpipe pollution in an already diesel-pollution-burdened community that is 69 percent Latino, and 28 percent Black

December 1, 2023
See all posts