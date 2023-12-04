Monday’s Headlines
COP28 is a fossil fuel lobby party; Santa Clarita Transit bus drivers vote to end 2-month strike; Leaders celebrate new express lanes in OC; AV pods are really pushing it; More
More from Streetsblog California
New Questions Emerge over Caltrans Approval of $140M Highway Plan in Fresno County
An investigation by Fresnoland shows state agency ignored key impacts of an expansion of Highway 99 in south central Fresno.
“Watch Out, Amsterdam”: Santa Monica Cuts Ribbon on Ambitious Curb-Protected 17th Street Bikeway
Santa Monica's recently completed 17th Street bikeway improvements have a "region leading design" featuring Southern California's first protected "Dutch-style" intersections, plus concrete curb protection, and makes great connections to the city's growing bikeway network
How To Build a Car That Kills People: Cybertruck Edition
The Cybertruck represents a lot of what's wrong with the U.S. transportation system — even as it purports to address those problems.
Metro Board Approves $207 Million for 91 and 605 Freeway Expansion Projects
Metro and Caltrans eastbound 91 Freeway widening is especially alarming as it will increase tailpipe pollution in an already diesel-pollution-burdened community that is 69 percent Latino, and 28 percent Black