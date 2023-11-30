Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

COP28 sucks but don't ignore it; Public input sought on proposed toll for Yolo Causeway; Bus shelters coming to LA; More

8:47 AM PST on November 30, 2023

Yolo Causeway. Photo: Steve Martarano via Wikipedia

  • COP28 sucks. Pay attention anyway (Heated)
  • Public input sought on proposed toll/"managed" lane for the Yolo Causeway (KCRA)
  • A history of the 10 Freeway (LAist)
  • LA to invest $30m in bus shelters (Urbanize LA)
  • UC Santa Cruz secures extra-long buses in response to surge in ridership (Mass Transit)
  • Car dealers claim they "can't sell EVs" (Ars Technica)
    • Meanwhile e-buses are out there lowering emissions worldwide (ITDP)
  • GM to "substantially" reduce investment in Cruise driverless vehicles (SF Chronicle)
  • Federal infrastructure funding to include environmental justice goals (The Verge)
  • Santa Barbara public library loans e-bike-share memberships (Yale Climate Connections)
  • Even after deadline, San Francisco supes delay key housing bill (SF Standard)
  • Sierra Club objects to "clandestine" plan to develop a new city (SF Chronicle)
Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

