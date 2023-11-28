Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Why banning right turns on red will be a challenge; If not for SUVs, emissions would have been reduced by a lot; Alarming death rates among unhoused people; More

8:47 AM PST on November 28, 2023

Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Why it will be a challenge to ban right turns on red - one that needs to be overcome (Velo)
  • Nearly a dozen routes considered for a Del Mar train tunnel (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • Updates on Sepulveda rail corridor plans (The Source)
  • Can skateboards save Market Street? (SF Chronicle)
  • Put speed limiters on cars (Fast Company)
  • If not for SUVs, global emissions could have been reduced by a lot (The Guardian)
  • What London's mayor learned from reducing cars in the city (Politico)
  • Pondering the future of cap-and-trade (Energy at Haas)
  • Emissions offsets projects leave out the people preserving the land (Inside Climate News)
  • Rams say they want to create a "walkable community" near their planned training ground in Woodland Hills (NY Times)
  • Evicting hundreds, based on a lie (Capital and Main)
  • Study: Alarming death rates among unhoused people (SF Chronicle)
  • San Diego "hacked" state housing law to build "ADU complexes" (CalMatters)
  • After Twitter, what now? (Capitol Weekly)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Public Transportation

Bay Area Transit Agencies Struggles to Define a Vision for the Future

Leaders plan to put a regional tax measure on the ballot, but first they need to show what those taxes would do for the Bay Area transit system

November 29, 2023
Streetsblog San FranciscoFreeway Widenings

San Francisco & Caltrans Plan to Widen 280/King Street Off-Ramp

A little girl was run over and killed at a location where Caltrans and SFCTA now want to pump in more high-speed traffic through a freeway ramp widening. And they wonder why Vision Zero is failing

November 28, 2023
Streetsblog Los AngelesSafety

Eyes on the Street: City of Artesia Bikeways

Artesia is not some kind of bike paradise (yet), but the city is already surpassing its surrounding neighbors with new bike lanes, green pavement treatments, a new bike path, and more on the way

November 28, 2023
See all posts