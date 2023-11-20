Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines
Evictions are spiking; They fixed that freeway in ten days, why can't they fastrack other transportation modes? More
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
‘World Day of Remembrance’: Let’s Banish ‘Windshield Bias’ and Talk About Car Crashes
A woman blamed for a crash that nearly killed her speaks out about terrible media coverage.
‘World Day of Remembrance’: Connecting Grief to Activism
Here's why events like a "Ride for Your Life" are so important — and how to keep the spirit going long after World Day of Remembrance is over.
Streetsblog California is supported by AARP California
Participate in a free AARP California Planning Academy to gain the knowledge, skills and connections to be an impactful leader in community planning.
Learn more →
Micromobility Is Having a Weird Year
By all accounts, micromobility is taking off. So why are so many systems shutting down?
“Sneak Preview” of the California Bike Summit: Webinar
Panelists will describe bike infrastructure successes in San Diego, what worked in advocating and communication, and how anyone can apply the same strategies.