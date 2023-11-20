Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Evictions are spiking; They fixed that freeway in ten days, why can't they fastrack other transportation modes? More

8:52 AM PST on November 20, 2023

Sign atop a building reads "The Dwight: Now Leasing." In foreground, a tent set up on the sidewalk next to a shopping cart, surrounded by flowers

Photo by Melanie Curry/Streetsblog

  • Evictions are spiking (CalMatters)
  • Where did all those unhoused people get pushed to during APEC? Not far (San Jose Mercury News)
  • They fixed the freeway in ten days. Why can't other transportation projects be fast tracked? (LA Times)
  • Many people rode LA Metro while the freeway was closed. Will they continue? (Daily News)
  • Taking public transit from the Inland Empire to DTLA museum (Redlands Daily Facts)
  • Inside the race to fix the freeway (LA Times)
  • Yet AGAIN the bike proves faster than a car (FOX)
  • FTA seeks public comment on transit safety oversight rules (Mass Transit)
  • Caltrans seeks public comment on Highway 58 project through Tehachapi (Tehachapi News)
  • Strong winds and dust shut down a different freeway: I-15 near the border (Victor Valley Daily Press)
  • Tumultuous city council meeting leads to arrests; frustrated community members got in trouble for "cussing" (Daily Bulletin)
  • CA strikes another blow against rooftop solar (LA Times)

