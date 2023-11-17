“Sneak Preview” of the California Bike Summit: Webinar

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

On November 29, the California Bicycle Coalition will host an advance session of the 2024 California Bike Summit, which is scheduled to take place April 18-19 in San Diego. This sneak preview will be via webinar and available to everyone.

The session will focus on bike advocacy in the San Diego region, with bike advocates and staff from local agencies talking about victories and discussing useful strategies that can be replicated in other cities.

Panelists will include Chloé Lauer, Executive Director of San Diego County Bicycle Coalition; Anar Salayev, Executive Director of BikeSD; Jeremy Bloom, Chief Operating and Development Officer of Circulate San Diego; Randy Torres-Van Vleck of Tocayo Engagement, Los Cruzadores, and member of the state's transportation Interagency Equity Advisory Committee; Everett Hauser, of the City of San Diego Transportation Department; and Josh Clark from SANDAG. It will be moderated by Kendra Ramsey, Executive Director of California Bicycle Coalition.

According to the California Bicycle Coalition,

Each panelist will provide an overview of the types of work they do to improve access to safe, comfortable, and quality places to bicycle, with examples of recent successful advocacy campaigns and infrastructure projects (many of which will likely be included in Summit sessions). The panel will then dive into a case study of a recently-completed segment of bicycle infrastructure, with details from each panelist on their participation and lessons learned.

The webinar will take place at noon on Wednesday, November 29, on Zoom. Preregistration at this link is required.

Webinar attendees will receive a special early bird discount on registration for the April Summit.