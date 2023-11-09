Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines
RSR bridge path fate considered; GM recalls its driverless vehicles; Oil lobby $ is $$$$$; More
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
The Case for a 2-Step Active Transportation Program Application
Efficiency and equity would benefit
Nope, the RSR Bridge Bike Lane Still Isn’t Causing Traffic and Pollution
Spoiler alert: cars are the cause of these headaches.
Streetsblog California is supported by AARP California
Participate in a free AARP California Planning Academy to gain the knowledge, skills and connections to be an impactful leader in community planning.
Learn more →
Advocates Unite to Start a Worldwide Bike Bus Revolution
Bike buses have taken the internet by storm.
Eyes on the Street: La Puente Builds Bulb-Outs
The curb extensions are in and around the city’s Old Town district.
Highway Boondoggles 2023: This Year’s Poster Children for Bad Projects
Once again, transportation funds that could be used to repair streets, roads and bridges are instead diverted into costly, damaging highway expansion projects.