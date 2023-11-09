Skip to Content
Thursday’s Headlines

RSR bridge path fate considered; GM recalls its driverless vehicles; Oil lobby $ is $$$$$; More

8:39 AM PST on November 9, 2023

Richmond San Rafael Bridge. Photo by Warren Wells

Editor's note: Streetsblog will be taking a break tomorrow, Friday, November 11, for Veteran's Day

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Active Transportation Program

The Case for a 2-Step Active Transportation Program Application

Efficiency and equity would benefit

November 9, 2023
Streetsblog San FranciscoRichmond San Rafael Bridge

Nope, the RSR Bridge Bike Lane Still Isn’t Causing Traffic and Pollution

Spoiler alert: cars are the cause of these headaches.

November 9, 2023
Streetsblog Los AngelesPedestrian Infrastructure

Eyes on the Street: La Puente Builds Bulb-Outs

The curb extensions are in and around the city’s Old Town district.

November 9, 2023
Streetsblog USAHighway Boondoggles

Highway Boondoggles 2023: This Year’s Poster Children for Bad Projects

Once again, transportation funds that could be used to repair streets, roads and bridges are instead diverted into costly, damaging highway expansion projects.

November 9, 2023
