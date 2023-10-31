Tuesday’s Headlines
Build a network for bike lanes for the children; Dire new information about climate change; House Repubs want to block any funding for CA high-speed rail; More
Bill McKibben Talks How Walking Can Help End the Climate Crisis — And Make Americans Happier
This Halloween, we're giving you a treat instead of a trick, in the form of an extended (but still bite-sized) interview with legendary author and climate exepert Bill McKibben.
Caltrans Approves $192M for Clean Transit
The money will be awarded from the state's Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP), which is funded by California's cap-and-trade system.
Metro Equity Assessments find Metro Freeway Widening Projects are Good for Low Income Communities of Color
Metro says its "Transportation infrastructure investments must be targeted toward those with the greatest mobility needs first" but a recent perfunctory Metro equity assessment report calls the agency's commitment to equity into question
L.A. Metro Transit Ambassadors are Here to Stay
The Metro board now unanimously supports for the ambassador program.