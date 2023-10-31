Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Build a network for bike lanes for the children; Dire new information about climate change; House Repubs want to block any funding for CA high-speed rail; More

8:41 AM PDT on October 31, 2023

Photo by Melanie Curry/ Streetsblog

  • A safe network of bike lanes is an investment for our children (Cambridge Day)
  • A dire new warning about climate change deadline (AP News)
  • US House Republicans seek to bar administration from funding California's high-speed rail program (Reuters)
  • Congressman Blumenauer sees the potential in e-bikes (Velo)
  • Tools for visualizing people-friendly streets (Forbes)
  • Pandemic canceled it, but now bus service returns between Santa Clara and Monterey counties (Mercury News)
  • Caltrans says it is serious about removing I-980 in Oakland (Oaklandside)
  • Montreal built a "bargain" light rail system (Bloomberg)
  • San Diego is making some progress on clean energy, but cars are canceling it out (KPBS)
  • San Francisco downtown rail extension is getting more expensive (SF Standard)
  • Residents of one block in East Oakland are going electric (KQED)
  • CA budget deficit likely to grow as tax filings are delayed (Sacramento Bee)
  • Retail theft is a problem, but it's not the only reason stores are closing (CNN)
Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Streetsblog USAPodcast

Bill McKibben Talks How Walking Can Help End the Climate Crisis — And Make Americans Happier

This Halloween, we're giving you a treat instead of a trick, in the form of an extended (but still bite-sized) interview with legendary author and climate exepert Bill McKibben.

October 31, 2023
Transportation Funding

Caltrans Approves $192M for Clean Transit

The money will be awarded from the state's Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP), which is funded by California's cap-and-trade system.

October 30, 2023
Streetsblog Los AngelesFreeways

Metro Equity Assessments find Metro Freeway Widening Projects are Good for Low Income Communities of Color

Metro says its "Transportation infrastructure investments must be targeted toward those with the greatest mobility needs first" but a recent perfunctory Metro equity assessment report calls the agency's commitment to equity into question

October 30, 2023
Streetsblog Los AngelesTransit Security

L.A. Metro Transit Ambassadors are Here to Stay

The Metro board now unanimously supports for the ambassador program.

October 30, 2023
