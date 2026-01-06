Skip to Content
Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

It's a big list today. Probably need to click on the link and read through.

10:36 AM PST on January 6, 2026

  • Anti-Sunset Dunes Lawsuit is Shut Down (SFChronMissionLocal)
  • L.A. Approves Chandler Bikeway Construction (@lintonjoe Bluesky)
  • Op/Ed: Vision Zero Is Putting Safety Over Speed (Napa Valley Register)
  • San Diegans Confused by Paid Parking at Balboa Park (SD Union-Trib)
  • Rain + No Resurfacing in LA = Car-Damaging Potholes (KTLA)
  • South Pas Honors 710 Freeway Fighter Joanne Nuckols (SP Review)
  • Manhattan Beach Really Wants Bikes to Be Visible at Night (MB News)
  • Landslide Closes Beach, but Rail Still Functioning in San Clemente (OC Reg.)
  • Amtrak and 16 Cities Increasing Transit for World Cup (Politico Pro; paywall)
  • Then and Now, See Images from Before/After Eaton and Palisades
  • 6 cities — Houston, Kansas City, Detroit, San Francisco, San Jose and Bentonville, Arkansas — Plan on Closing Streets to Cars in 2026 (Fast Company)
  • The DMV Might, Maybe, Suspend Your License if You're Going over 100 mph. (EastBayTimes)
  • Conservative NorCal Congressman Passes (Sac Bee)
  • Attack on Venezuela Was Bad, But What About Gas Prices? (Union-Trib)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

More from Streetsblog California

Election 2026

Uber’s Controversial Ballot Measure Seeks Caps on Lawyers Fees in Traffic Crashes

Uber is behind an effort to gather signatures for a measure for the November 2026 ballot.

January 6, 2026
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Five ‘Supercool’ Transportation Founders to Watch in 2026

These start-up leaders are throwing their weight behind the fight to decarbonize our city transportation networks — and this podcast host is picking their brains.

January 5, 2026
Streetsblog Los AngelesIssues

UCLA Study Finds Metro Transit Ambassador Program Is Benefitting Metro Riders

"Overall, ambassadors contribute to improved passenger experiences and play a needed role not well-served by other existing staff or system design features."

January 5, 2026
Streetsblog San FranciscoElections and Politics

Commentary: Let’s Do Better in 2026

During the holidays, I got a rude reminder of why advocacy tactics have to change. In 2026, let's demand better before we give support to questionable leaders.

January 5, 2026
Streetsblog California

CA Closes Door on Getting Feds to Live Up to High-Speed Rail Promises. Opens Arms to Private Investors.

Private investments could put lie to Trump's claim that CA High-Speed Rail is a fraud and a failure.

January 5, 2026
Today's Headlines

Happy New Year Headlines

We're back to "normal" as the year kicks off.

January 5, 2026
