- Anti-Sunset Dunes Lawsuit is Shut Down (SFChron, MissionLocal)
- L.A. Approves Chandler Bikeway Construction (@lintonjoe Bluesky)
- Op/Ed: Vision Zero Is Putting Safety Over Speed (Napa Valley Register)
- San Diegans Confused by Paid Parking at Balboa Park (SD Union-Trib)
- Rain + No Resurfacing in LA = Car-Damaging Potholes (KTLA)
- South Pas Honors 710 Freeway Fighter Joanne Nuckols (SP Review)
- Manhattan Beach Really Wants Bikes to Be Visible at Night (MB News)
- Landslide Closes Beach, but Rail Still Functioning in San Clemente (OC Reg.)
- Amtrak and 16 Cities Increasing Transit for World Cup (Politico Pro; paywall)
- Then and Now, See Images from Before/After Eaton and Palisades
- 6 cities — Houston, Kansas City, Detroit, San Francisco, San Jose and Bentonville, Arkansas — Plan on Closing Streets to Cars in 2026 (Fast Company)
- The DMV Might, Maybe, Suspend Your License if You're Going over 100 mph. (EastBayTimes)
- Conservative NorCal Congressman Passes (Sac Bee)
- Attack on Venezuela Was Bad, But What About Gas Prices? (Union-Trib)
Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
It's a big list today. Probably need to click on the link and read through.
