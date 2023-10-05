Thursday’s Headlines
California is short-changing climate-friendly mobility; Santa Cruz Transit looks to expand; Welcome to the year of the e-bike; More
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
California Spends Too Little on Environmentally Friendly Transportation Options
A new analysis from the Natural Resources Defense Council found that California allocates less than twenty percent of available transportation funding to low-carbon modes - despite climate and livability goals to increase walking, biking, and transit as modes of choice. At the same time, the state is still investing in highway expansion.
Supes Pass No Right on Red
Now it's up to SFMTA to make it happen
Caltrans Announces $300 Million “Super 605” Freeway Enhancement Project
The Super 605 project does not appear to expand or widen the freeway itself, but focuses on maintaining/rehabilitating the existing roadway.
Teens Are Demanding Greener Routes to School — And Climate Education When They Get There
"It's absolutely unreasonable for adults to expect young people to stop the climate crisis when we aren't even learning the basic facts about it in our schools."