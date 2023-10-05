Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

California is short-changing climate-friendly mobility; Santa Cruz Transit looks to expand; Welcome to the year of the e-bike; More

8:34 AM PDT on October 5, 2023

  • California is short-changing climate-friendly mobility (NRDC)
  • Santa Cruz Transit looks to expand (Planetizen)
  • A young BART intern writes reports on station accessibility for blind and low-vision folks (BART)
  • Welcome to the year of the e-bike (Forbes)
  • E-bikes are big in Germany, and growing in the U.S. (Bicycling)
  • One solution to the housing crisis: Shrink roads (Fast Company)
  • Berkeley's patchwork regulations and state regulations complicate ADU rules (Mercury News)
Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Transportation Funding

California Spends Too Little on Environmentally Friendly Transportation Options

A new analysis from the Natural Resources Defense Council found that California allocates less than twenty percent of available transportation funding to low-carbon modes - despite climate and livability goals to increase walking, biking, and transit as modes of choice. At the same time, the state is still investing in highway expansion.

October 5, 2023
Streetsblog San FranciscoRight on red

Supes Pass No Right on Red

Now it's up to SFMTA to make it happen

October 5, 2023
Streetsblog USAClimate emergency

Teens Are Demanding Greener Routes to School — And Climate Education When They Get There

"It's absolutely unreasonable for adults to expect young people to stop the climate crisis when we aren't even learning the basic facts about it in our schools."

October 5, 2023
See all posts