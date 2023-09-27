Wednesday’s Headlines

Skip to Content
8:33 AM PDT on September 27, 2023

Photo: Gersh Kuntzman

  • Advocates push for permanent car-free Hayes Street in SF (SF Examiner)
  • SF Supervisor calls for ban on right turns on red lights (SF Chronicle)
  • Oakland lowers speed limits on several corridors (Oaklandside)
  • Why aren't new cars safer for people outside them? (AP)
  • Newsom should sign bill to clean up orphan oil wells (Capitol Weekly)
    • ...and to decriminalize fare evasion (CalBike)
  • Pollution is expensive, and industry will have to pay (Clean Technica)
  • Boost in solar energy and EV sales gives hope on climate, but….. (AP)
  • New state watchdog questions recent gas price fluctuations in California (Politico, San Diego Union Tribune)
  • AV industry is spending big on lobbying against safety (Jacobin)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Streetsblog Los Angelespolicing

Eyes on the Station: Metro Fortified Turnstiles at MacArthur Park Station

Metro fortified turnstile entrances at MacArthur Park in order to curb fare-evading riders; sometimes this has adverse impacts on fare-paying riders

September 27, 2023
Streetsblog San FranciscoEmeryville

Streetfilms Tours Emeryville, the Little City that Can

Did somebody say "encore?" Safe streets rock star John Bauters, Mayor of Emeryville, population less-than 13,000, gave Streetfilms producer Clarence Eckerson a tour of his city

September 27, 2023
Streetsblog Los AngelesBicycling

Guest Opinion: Metro Should Treat Walk and Bike Projects with the Respect They Deserve

Prioritizing true first mile/last mile infrastructure isn’t somehow optional; it’s how your customers get to and from the transit stations.

September 27, 2023
Streetsblog USAtraffic violence

‘I’m Not Grieving Alone’: New Play Explores a Father’s Journey After Losing Two Children to Traffic Violence

Colin Campbell and his wife Gail Lerner lost both their children in a car crash with impaired driver. A new play explores how to talk about similar tragedies.

September 27, 2023
