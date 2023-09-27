Wednesday’s Headlines
Permanent car-free Hayes St? No right turns on red? And why aren't new cars safer for people outside them? Carbon pollution costs a lot; More
More from Streetsblog California
Eyes on the Station: Metro Fortified Turnstiles at MacArthur Park Station
Metro fortified turnstile entrances at MacArthur Park in order to curb fare-evading riders; sometimes this has adverse impacts on fare-paying riders
Streetfilms Tours Emeryville, the Little City that Can
Did somebody say "encore?" Safe streets rock star John Bauters, Mayor of Emeryville, population less-than 13,000, gave Streetfilms producer Clarence Eckerson a tour of his city
SGV Connect 117: Alhambra Councilmember Adele Andrade-Stadler and Artist Steve Farley
SGV Connect podcast interviews the Elected Official of the Year and the artist whose work will grace the Pomona Gold Line Station
Guest Opinion: Metro Should Treat Walk and Bike Projects with the Respect They Deserve
Prioritizing true first mile/last mile infrastructure isn’t somehow optional; it’s how your customers get to and from the transit stations.
‘I’m Not Grieving Alone’: New Play Explores a Father’s Journey After Losing Two Children to Traffic Violence
Colin Campbell and his wife Gail Lerner lost both their children in a car crash with impaired driver. A new play explores how to talk about similar tragedies.