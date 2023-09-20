Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
Walkable cities are a necessity; Tire emissions are worse than you think; Rethinking transportation systems; More
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Metro Board Looks to Approve $65 Million for 91 Freeway Widening Projects
Metro staff are recommending the board approve funds to support two 91 Freeway expansion projects located in pollution-burdened communities in Southeast L.A. County - in the cities of Long Beach, Artesia, and Cerritos
Study: How Low-Income People Really Use Micromobility
Shared bikes and scooters are meeting low-income people's basic mobility needs — but they're not being subsidized like it.
Streetsblog California is supported by AARP California
Participate in a free AARP California Planning Academy to gain the knowledge, skills and connections to be an impactful leader in community planning.
Learn more →
Caltrans “Shakeup” Is a Bad Sign
Why was one of Caltrans' most staunch advocates for sanity within Caltrans "reassigned"?
North Hollywood CicLAvia CicLAmini – Open Thread
Thousands of Angelenos crowded North Hollywood streets and businesses. Participants explored on skates, wheelchairs, feet, and bikes.