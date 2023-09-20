Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Walkable cities are a necessity; Tire emissions are worse than you think; Rethinking transportation systems; More

9:00 AM PDT on September 20, 2023

The double-wide snake of cars in the parking lot didn’t solve the problem. Via David Bruce/YouTube

  • The agony of the school car line (The Atlantic)
  • Go a week without driving (Bloomberg)
  • Walkable cities are a necessity (The Tribune)
  • A roundup of climate bills on the Governor's desk (LA Times)
  • Is it time to pay people to bike to work? (Momentum Mag)
  • Rural communities are benefiting from e-bike incentives (PBS)
  • Golden Empire Transit is considering ending bus route to Tejon outlets that workers rely on (Turn to 23)
  • What's happening with (some) old BART cars (SF Standard)
  • Cities need to rethink transportation networks as commutes no longer dominate (Brookings)
  • Tires emit toxic pollution: More evidence (Yale)
  • Five years after S.B. 1, State auditor removes CA transportation infrastructure from "high-risk list" (Construction Equipment Guide)
  • CA regulators tell Arrowhead to stop taking spring water; company claims state water rights (Spectrum News)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Streetsblog Los AngelesCaltrans

Metro Board Looks to Approve $65 Million for 91 Freeway Widening Projects

Metro staff are recommending the board approve funds to support two 91 Freeway expansion projects located in pollution-burdened communities in Southeast L.A. County - in the cities of Long Beach, Artesia, and Cerritos

September 20, 2023
Streetsblog USAMicromobility

Study: How Low-Income People Really Use Micromobility

Shared bikes and scooters are meeting low-income people's basic mobility needs — but they're not being subsidized like it.

September 20, 2023
Streetsblog Los AngelesOpen Streets

North Hollywood CicLAvia CicLAmini – Open Thread

Thousands of Angelenos crowded North Hollywood streets and businesses. Participants explored on skates, wheelchairs, feet, and bikes.

September 19, 2023
