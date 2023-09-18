Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Newsom says he'll sign corporate climate accountability bill, and CA sues oil companies over climate change impacts, lying; Small things like tax code change and parklets can help climate fight; More

8:55 AM PDT on September 18, 2023

Photo by Joe Linton

  • Governor Newsom says he'll sign corporate climate accountability bill (Sacramento Bee)
    • It's a relatively simple bill, with potentially huge national impacts (Capital and Main)
  • California sues major oil companies over climate impacts, lying about them (NPR, SF Chronicle)
  • Approvals for new oil wells in CA have "nearly" ground to a halt (Reuters)
  • A small tax change - making clean energy tax credits transferable - is helping drive new investments in clean energy (Grist)
  • Pocket parks as a climate solution (Route Fifty)
  • Uber made traffic terrible; robotaxis will make it even worse (SF Chronicle)
  • National City inaugurates free shuttle (CBS8)

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

