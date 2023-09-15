Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines
Demand an end to fossil fuels; CA will fund fossil-fuel hydrogen out of climate funds; Lots of bills; More
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Santa Monica to Offer Its Own E-Bike Rebates
Beginning spring 2024, the city will offer a limited number of vouchers up to $2,000 to Income-qualified residents for e-bikes and accessories.
Will the Metro Board Please Pull the Plug on the Wasteful MicroTransit Pilot?
Recent Metro documents try to put a positive spin on the $43 million Metro Micro pilot, but even the agency's own hagiography highlights flaws too numerous to ignore
Streetsblog California is supported by AARP California
Participate in a free AARP California Planning Academy to gain the knowledge, skills and connections to be an impactful leader in community planning.
Learn more →
Commentary: The Promise and Folly of Self-Driving Cars
A debate over self-driving cars has reached a fever pitch in San Francisco.
LAPD Officer Punched 60-year-old Black Man in Chest, Collapsed His Lung during December Arrest
Chief Moore told the Police Commission that Earl Roots had been hospitalized "due to a complaint of having asthma."