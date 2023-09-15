Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Demand an end to fossil fuels; CA will fund fossil-fuel hydrogen out of climate funds; Lots of bills; More

8:51 AM PDT on September 15, 2023

  • Demand an end to fossil fuels (LA Times)
  • CA legislators agree to fund unpopular fossil-fuel hydrogen out of climate funds (CalMatters)
  • Governor Newsom has a lot of bills on his desk (CalMatters)
  • Make EVs more accessible by sharing them (Grist)
  • Environmental groups say PG&E isn't doing enough safety testing at Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant (Spectrum)
  • Rents are dropping? (Daily Bulletin)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Santa Monica to Offer Its Own E-Bike Rebates

Beginning spring 2024, the city will offer a limited number of vouchers up to $2,000 to Income-qualified residents for e-bikes and accessories.

September 15, 2023
Streetsblog Los Angelesmicrotransit

Will the Metro Board Please Pull the Plug on the Wasteful MicroTransit Pilot?

Recent Metro documents try to put a positive spin on the $43 million Metro Micro pilot, but even the agency's own hagiography highlights flaws too numerous to ignore

September 15, 2023
Streetsblog Los Angelespolicing

LAPD Officer Punched 60-year-old Black Man in Chest, Collapsed His Lung during December Arrest

Chief Moore told the Police Commission that Earl Roots had been hospitalized "due to a complaint of having asthma."

September 14, 2023
