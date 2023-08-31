Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Climate change is proceeding just as science predicted; The people who want to build a brand new city nearby don't like SF; Housing is a labor - an everything - issue; Critics say LA Metro's active transportation plan would cost too much; More

8:34 AM PDT on August 31, 2023

Screengrab: The Guardian

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

