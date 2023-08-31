Thursday’s Headlines
Climate change is proceeding just as science predicted; The people who want to build a brand new city nearby don't like SF; Housing is a labor - an everything - issue; Critics say LA Metro's active transportation plan would cost too much; More
More from Streetsblog California
Commentary: SFMTA Needs to Tow Bike Lane Parkers
It wouldn't take a lot of tows to get people thinking more carefully about where they park.
Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities Grants Approved
Almost $8 million for 21 projects will supply 2,552 new housing units accompanied by sustainable transportation options for residents.
SGV Connect 116: Strategic Parking Plan and Safe Parking in Pasadena
This week's focus is parking in Pasadena - including interviews on safe parking for folks residing in cars, and Pasadena's proposed citywide parking plan - featuring parking expert Don Shoup
Mayor Bass Picks Laura Rubio-Cornejo for Transportation Department General Manager
Rubio-Cornejo currently heads Pasadena's Transportation Department, and led Metro Countywide Planning prior to that.