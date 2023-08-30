Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities Grants Approved

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

The Strategic Growth Council (SGC) today awarded almost $8 million to 21 projects in Round 7 of the Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities (AHSC) program. This program is aimed at connecting housing and sustainable transportation to help the state meet climate and equity goals. These grants bring the total amount invested by the AHSC to $3.1 billion since it was established in 2014. The money comes from the state's cap-and-trade program

These 21 projects will provide 2,552 new housing units with 55-year affordability covenants in sixteen jurisdictions throughout the state. The projects will also provide 150 new zero emission buses, more than fifty miles of bikeways, and more than 40,000 feet of new and repaired accessible sidewalks, along with crosswalks, curb ramps, streetlights, bus stops, trees, and urban greenways. All the housing units will be powered by electricity - no gas appliances will be used.

Fifteen other projects applied but did not receive funding, but no details were supplied for those.

Staff highlighted the following approved projects:

Eureka scattered site projects , so called because the housing units are scattered throughout the city rather than being built right next to each other. This is a partnership between the city of Eureka, Linc Housing, and the Humboldt Transportation Authority. It will build ninety affordable homes, buy two electric microtransit buses, and create a new bike and pedestrian trail and a bike boulevard connecting the housing to downtown Eureka.

Kashia Windsor , a partnership between the town of Windsor, the Kashia Band of Pomo Indians at Stewarts Point Rancheria, Burbank Housing, and Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART). It includes 55 affordable homes, an electric bus that will reduce transit headways to the development, and mixed-use space for tribal offices, and a public gallery.

Riverwalk Phase 1, a partnership between the city of San Diego, Wakeland Housing, and the San Diego Metropolitan Transit District. This project will build 190 affordable homes, a community room with work space, and a new trolley space. This one also includes tuition free culinary training apprenticeships, according to SGC staff. It will directly connect to the trolley station and to downtown San Diego via MTS.

SGC councilmember Juan Sánchez Muñoz, who is also a chancellor at the University of California at Merced, highlighted several additional projects in the Central Valley area, saying he was proud that these jurisdictions worked for and received these grants. He mentioned:

The Dakota project : 114 new units in Fresno, to provide housing and services for veterans. It will also add new bike lanes, new walkways, thirty-two new bus stops, and will buy an electric bus and carpool vans.

Smith Avenue apartments : 108 units in Lemoore, a rural area which Muñoz described as "a remote area that almost never attracts this kind of support." This development will include a community center, playground, dog park, and pool, and provide health and educational services to its residents. This development will include a community center, playground, dog park, and pool, and provide health and educational services to its residents. It will also contribute to the region's existing micro-transit service by buying eight new mini buses.

Seventh Street Village: 79 units in Modesto, with additional business, child care, and community space. It will also construct bike lanes and sidewalks, and plant tree canopies. The project is located in an area that can connect its residents via transit through the Altamont corridor to the Bay Area, and will be well situated to benefit from the California High-Speed Rail Program.

The entire project list is available at this link.