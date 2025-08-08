- Yolo Causeway Supports Tens of Thousands of Commuters, Hundreds of Thousands of Bats (SacBee)
- Changes Coming to San Rafael-Richmond Bridge Bike Path (East Bay Times)
- VTA Joins Regional Measure (EastBayTimes)
- Napa Bike Trail Named for Diane Feinstein (SacBee)
- Lt. Gov. Kounalakis Drops Out of Governor's Race (SacBee, LAT)
- E-Bike Voucher Program in Alameda County (EastBayTimes)
- Paper Says Realtors Are State's Most Powerful NIMBYs (SF Chron)
- Wildfires Causing Evacuations North of Los Angeles (Daily News)
- Endangered Sesame Street Taught Generations About Urban Life (NYT)
- Lyft Testing Its Own Autonomous Vehicles (Tennessean)
- Extreme Heat Causing Park Closures in Southland (Union-Trib)
Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines
Today's Headlines span the Yolo Causeway to Hellhole Canyon
Powerless Brokers: New Reports Puts Blame on Local Permitting for Cost Overruns, Slow Delivery Time, for State Mega-Projects
No third party permitting? A permit "shot clock?" These are just some of the solutions discussed in Powerless Brokers.
SGV Connect 139: ICE
ICE's terrifying impact in the San Gabriel Valley, and what residents and California's leaders can do to prepare.
LADOT Removing Some Peak Hour Car Lanes, Restoring On-Street Parking
The program is reversing decades of LADOT peak hour parking removal for expanding car capacity, but the first phase doesn't quite live up to council's instructions supporting multimodal transportation.
Commentary: Downtown S.F. Rebounds. Must be the Return of Cars to Market Street… oh Wait
The argument for letting cars back on Market Street just went out the window. Instead, let's make the car ban real.
Thursday’s Headlines
Tired of seeing ICE in the headlines? So am I.