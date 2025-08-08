Friday’s Headlines

Skip to Content
Today's Headlines span the Yolo Causeway to Hellhole Canyon

8:36 AM PDT on August 8, 2025

  • Yolo Causeway Supports Tens of Thousands of Commuters, Hundreds of Thousands of Bats (SacBee)
  • Changes Coming to San Rafael-Richmond Bridge Bike Path (East Bay Times)
  • VTA Joins Regional Measure (EastBayTimes)
  • Napa Bike Trail Named for Diane Feinstein (SacBee)
  • Lt. Gov. Kounalakis Drops Out of Governor's Race (SacBee, LAT)
  • E-Bike Voucher Program in Alameda County (EastBayTimes)
  • Paper Says Realtors Are State's Most Powerful NIMBYs (SF Chron)
  • Wildfires Causing Evacuations North of Los Angeles (Daily News)
  • Endangered Sesame Street Taught Generations About Urban Life (NYT)
  • Lyft Testing Its Own Autonomous Vehicles (Tennessean)
  • Extreme Heat Causing Park Closures in Southland (Union-Trib)

Powerless Brokers: New Reports Puts Blame on Local Permitting for Cost Overruns, Slow Delivery Time, for State Mega-Projects

No third party permitting? A permit "shot clock?" These are just some of the solutions discussed in Powerless Brokers.

August 8, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

SGV Connect 139: ICE

ICE's terrifying impact in the San Gabriel Valley, and what residents and California's leaders can do to prepare.

August 7, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesSpecial Features

LADOT Removing Some Peak Hour Car Lanes, Restoring On-Street Parking

The program is reversing decades of LADOT peak hour parking removal for expanding car capacity, but the first phase doesn't quite live up to council's instructions supporting multimodal transportation.

August 7, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoPublic Transportation

SamTrans Joins Regional Measure

And VTA joins too.

August 7, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoIssues, Campaigns and Miscellany

Commentary: Downtown S.F. Rebounds. Must be the Return of Cars to Market Street… oh Wait

The argument for letting cars back on Market Street just went out the window. Instead, let's make the car ban real.

August 7, 2025
Tired of seeing ICE in the headlines? So am I.

August 7, 2025
