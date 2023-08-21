Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Oil companies hire "influencers" to control conversation around climate change; DMV tells Cruise to halve its driverless fleet; Robotaxis are an existential threat to public transit; More

8:49 AM PDT on August 21, 2023

Caltrain electric multiple unit train at a testing facility, June 2023 (photo: Caltrain)

  • Oil companies are hiring "influencers" to control the public conversation around climate issues (Washington Post)
  • Caltrain to pilot first-in-nation dual wire and battery electric trains (Caltrain)
  • "Safest place for pedestrians"? New York City (La Voce di New York)
  • DMV (not CPUC) tells Cruise to reduce its driverless fleet until a crash investigation is complete (SF Gate)
  • Robotaxis are an existential threat to public transit (48 Hills)
  • Hardly anyone owns a hydrogen car, but California is preparing to invest in hydrogen fueling stations anyway (CalMatters)
  • Is Los Angeles walkable? (LA Times)
  • Why states and cities are failing to reduce traffic deaths (Eno Transportation)
  • Sticks, not carrots, are needed to get people to stop driving so much (Forbes)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

