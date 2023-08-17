Thursday’s Headlines
Living without a car in LA; Car dependency is expensive; Urban highways cost us billions in home value, property taxes; Speed cameras benefit people of color; More
More from Streetsblog California
Environmental Justice Advocates Sue Air District over Lax Ozone Pollution Rule
"Our ask to the South Coast AQMD is simple: comply with the Clean Air Act and hold refineries, power plants, and other large polluters accountable for emissions that plague vulnerable communities throughout Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Bernardino Counties." The post Environmental Justice Advocates Sue Air District over Lax Ozone Pollution Rule.
Caltrans and VTA Widening Winchester Blvd./I-280 Interchange in San Jose
To greenwash this project, they're going to also widen a sidewalk on one bridge and improve a bike/ped overcrossing, but it's still another de facto freeway widening
Why Do We Love Cars More Than We Love Our Children?
The county spent $8.9M redoing Huntington Drive and didn't make it safe for bicycling. What if we had given up a lane to create a place for bicycles that is physically separated from all those speeding cars?
Pomona is Developing a Bike Park for All Skill Levels
The project is being led by a homegrown BMXer