Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Living without a car in LA; Car dependency is expensive; Urban highways cost us billions in home value, property taxes; Speed cameras benefit people of color; More

8:41 AM PDT on August 17, 2023

  • Living without a car in L.A. (without mentioning how much $ you save) (LA Times)
  • Car dependency is expensive for everyone (Marketplace)
  • Urban highways cost billions in home value, property taxes (Bloomberg)
  • Opinion: Speed cameras would help protect everyone, including people of color (CalMatters)
  • Federal mileage fee pilot: keep it simple (Route Fifty)
  • Downtown Fresno is a hot housing market (Marketplace)
  • SoCal gas fought climate regulations for years, costing ratepayers millions (Sacramento Bee)
  • Sacramento driver arrested for "deliberately" driving into bicyclist (CBS)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Streetsblog Los AngelesAir Quality

Environmental Justice Advocates Sue Air District over Lax Ozone Pollution Rule

"Our ask to the South Coast AQMD is simple: comply with the Clean Air Act and hold refineries, power plants, and other large polluters accountable for emissions that plague vulnerable communities throughout Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Bernardino Counties." The post Environmental Justice Advocates Sue Air District over Lax Ozone Pollution Rule.

August 16, 2023
Streetsblog San FranciscoFreeways

Caltrans and VTA Widening Winchester Blvd./I-280 Interchange in San Jose

To greenwash this project, they're going to also widen a sidewalk on one bridge and improve a bike/ped overcrossing, but it's still another de facto freeway widening

August 16, 2023
Streetsblog Los AngelesSafety

Why Do We Love Cars More Than We Love Our Children?

The county spent $8.9M redoing Huntington Drive and didn't make it safe for bicycling. What if we had given up a lane to create a place for bicycles that is physically separated from all those speeding cars?

August 16, 2023
Streetsblog Los AngelesParks

Pomona is Developing a Bike Park for All Skill Levels

The project is being led by a homegrown BMXer

August 16, 2023
