Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Time to reshape the document that shapes streets; SF petitions CPUC to reconsider robotaxi decision; SF's Geary Blvd may finally get BRT; Ban car advertising? More

8:32 AM PDT on August 16, 2023

Image: Brightline West

  • It's time to reshape the document that shapes our streets (NACTO)
  • $3B available nationally to build and repair communities through safe, equitable pedestrian, bicycle, transit improvements (Safe Routes Partnerships)
  • Americans want sustainable transportation options, not more highways (NRDC)
  • SF petitions CPUC to reconsider decision to allow robotaxis (California Globe)
  • Robotaxis may be heading into fierce resistance (The Verge)
  • SF's Geary Blvd may finally get its bus-only lanes out to the Richmond (ABC7, SF Chronicle)
  • CAHSRA completes another overcrossing (RT&S)
  • LA-to-Vegas HSR waits to hear whether it will get a grant (Review Journal)
  • CA decides to stick with gas: power plants to stay open (CalMatters, LA Times)
  • Car advertising should be banned, or at least forced to be honest (Policy Options)
  • CA state parks department buys land in Santa Cruz County (Mercury News)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

