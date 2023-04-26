Today’s Headlines
- Time to end park-and-rides (Seattle Transit Blog)
- Transitioning to electric buses is necessary, complicated (Transit Center)
- People want small electric vehicles, but they have to import them from Japan (Economist)
- More details on some of those state transit grants:
- Light rail in East San Jose (San Jose Inside, Cupertino Today, East Bay Times)
- Ten projects around the L.A. area (Business Journals)
- Capitol Corridor
- Proposal to toll Highway 37 stirs up anger (ABC, SF Chronicle)
- Flood fears mount, Yosemite Valley and Chevron oil fields to close (Mercury News, Bakersfield.com, LA Times)
- A bipartisan caucus in the CA legislature attempts to solve problems (CalMatters)
