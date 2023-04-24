California State Transportation Agency Awards $690 Million in Transit Funding 28 new projects to receive the money from the Transit and Intercity Capital Rail program. This "closes out the first wave of a historic infusion of state funding to expand transit and passenger rail service" in California.

California’s Transit and Intercity Capital Rail program has released a second round of grants for 2023, awarding $690 million to 28 projects around the state. This brings to $3.2 billion the total awarded in 2023 to get big transit projects going. $2.54 billion was awarded in February to already existing projects.

This group of grants is for new projects that improve and expand passenger rail service and bus transit, and support clean energy. According to grant documents, all of these projects benefit disadvantaged communities. They will result in the acquisition of 277 new zero-emission vehicles at transit agencies all around the state, as well as the development of several high-priority mobility hubs and rail projects.

In February, CalSTA had said that it would be granting another $1.14 billion at this time; this is about $350 million less than that. About that much was set to be used for grade separation projects, which are not included in this list. CalSTA says it plans to release that funding, plus some for transit capital projects, soon.

The full list of projects that received funding is available at CalSTA’s website. They include a host of zero emission bus and “microtransit” vehicle purchases, planning and development of future large-scale projects including hubs, rail, and infrastructure components, and enhancements to existing transit systems that include upgrades to software and communications systems and other services.

The grants will support the Valley Link Rail project, LA Metro core capacity and Gold Line work, studying track relocation for LOSSAN in Orange County, passenger rail in Riverside County, and studying passenger rail in Santa Cruz. It will also support building infrastructure to support electric ferries on the San Francisco Bay.

A few other examples: