  • Pomona secured funding to build a bikeway from Cal Poly to Pomona (Daily Bulletin)
  • Why BART has to cancel trains (SF Chronicle)
  • In addition to providing transit service, BART has to be a homeless service provider (SF Standard)
  • Leaders disagree about how to increase safety on LA Metro (LA Times)
  • Report: States could help transit agencies close budget gaps (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Appeals court ruling on CEQA noise issues has upset a lot of people (Yahoo!)
  • Judge rules Oakland can close down Wood Street Commons (Mercury News)
    • Which has been a chaotic, upsetting process (Oaklandside)
  • Induced demand is real (Planetizen)
  • CA seeks to mend neighborhoods sliced by highways (CalMatters)
  • Federal memo bends to Republican demands that feds recognize state power in decisions over road funding (Route Fifty)
  • 34 University Transportation Centers get funding (Green Car Congress)
  • Report wants against more lithium mining for EV batteries (CBC)
  • Some have found solutions to help people in rural areas get around without a car (NPR)

