Today’s Headlines
- Pomona secured funding to build a bikeway from Cal Poly to Pomona (Daily Bulletin)
- Why BART has to cancel trains (SF Chronicle)
- In addition to providing transit service, BART has to be a homeless service provider (SF Standard)
- Leaders disagree about how to increase safety on LA Metro (LA Times)
- Report: States could help transit agencies close budget gaps (Smart Cities Dive)
- Appeals court ruling on CEQA noise issues has upset a lot of people (Yahoo!)
- Judge rules Oakland can close down Wood Street Commons (Mercury News)
- Which has been a chaotic, upsetting process (Oaklandside)
- Induced demand is real (Planetizen)
- Despite all the denial (City Commentary)
- CA seeks to mend neighborhoods sliced by highways (CalMatters)
- Federal memo bends to Republican demands that feds recognize state power in decisions over road funding (Route Fifty)
- 34 University Transportation Centers get funding (Green Car Congress)
- Report wants against more lithium mining for EV batteries (CBC)
- Some have found solutions to help people in rural areas get around without a car (NPR)
