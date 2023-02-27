Today’s Headlines

Costa Mesa moves to align with state law banning bike registration requirements, which is selectively enforced (LA Times)

Can LA take back its streets so kids can bike safely? (LA Times)

Are drivers suddenly OK with endangering lives? (LA Times)

The woes of public transit in California (Sacramento Bee) Except for SMART (SF Chronicle)

Editorial boards demand cuts, transparency from BART (do they demand the same of highways?) (Mercury News)

“15-minute city” somehow became an international conspiracy… to make communities better?? (CNN)

To fight climate change, make it easier to walk (Environment America)

How people are trading -and making money on – pollution (Carbon Credits)

