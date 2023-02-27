Today’s Headlines
- Costa Mesa moves to align with state law banning bike registration requirements, which is selectively enforced (LA Times)
- Can LA take back its streets so kids can bike safely? (LA Times)
- Are drivers suddenly OK with endangering lives? (LA Times)
- The woes of public transit in California (Sacramento Bee)
- Except for SMART (SF Chronicle)
- Editorial boards demand cuts, transparency from BART (do they demand the same of highways?) (Mercury News)
- “15-minute city” somehow became an international conspiracy… to make communities better?? (CNN)
- To fight climate change, make it easier to walk (Environment America)
- How people are trading -and making money on – pollution (Carbon Credits)
