California Grants Billions for Transit Projects Cuts proposed to the Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program by Governor Newsom would affect future funding cycles, if they happen. Meanwhile, $3.68 billion will be awarded in 2023.

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

Billions of dollars were awarded to big transit capital projects in California yesterday. $2.54 billion, to be precise, for projects in the Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program (TIRCP) that need ongoing funding to remain eligible for federal assistance.

These grants are for large long-term capital projects that expand or improve “transformative” transit. This first round of grants will go to projects that have already received some TIRCP funding, and another $1.14 billion in grants will be announced in April for “new projects and high priority grade crossing improvement and separation projects.”

Applications for those grants are due on February 10. They will include:

$522 million for new projects and major project development in Southern California (Imperial, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura counties)

$270 million for new projects and major project development in the rest of the state

$350 million for high priority grade crossing improvements and separation projects statewide

TIRCP is funded by Senate Bill 1 (the gas tax) and the California Climate Investments (cap-and-trade). In addition, money was added to the TIRCP budget from last year’s General Fund surplus.

This year’s budget promises to be tighter, and Governor Newsom has proposed pulling back $2 billion from the TIRCP’s future rounds of funding. This would not affect these 2023 allocations, however. Also note that the proposed cuts have not been adopted, and may not take place if the General Fund has enough money in 2024 to keep last year’s promise (that is, $15 billion over several years for infrastructure improvements).

Even if the $2 billion in cuts do take effect, the TIRCP would still have a budget of at least $6 billion just from the General Fund over the next three years.

The sixteen projects that were awarded grants yesterday are listed below. All of them are ongoing projects, and this TIRCP funding will help ensure they meet matching fund obligations for other grants, including federal and state programs.

Some of the Southern California projects are detailed here, and also see Streetsblog LA’s coverage of LA Metro’s expectations for the program.