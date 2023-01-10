Today’s Headlines
- Storms: 14 people have died (SF Chronicle); Biden declares national emergency (Sacramento Bee); flooding abounds (LA Times, Mercury News); evacuations (LA Times)
- How the state could save all this rain (Route Fifty)
- E-bikes and the bike infrastructure of the future (Planetizen)
- Metro “budget theater” asks the public: how should we spend all this money? (Mass Transit)
- Challenges for Dodger Stadium gondola (LA Times)
- Why natural gas prices are soaring (It’s not just Southern California) (LA Times)
- Tips from people who have built backyard units (LA Times)
- Cities where rent has gone down (Sacramento Bee)
- Federal EPA proposes stricter standards for particulate matter (LA Times)
