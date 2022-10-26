Today’s Headlines
- Oil companies are spending big on the CA election (SF Chronicle)
- What would a tax on oil and gas “windfall profits” do, exactly? (CalMatters)
- Oil company Valero’s profits are soaring while gas prices rise (Office of Governor Gavin Newsom)
- Our emotional dependence on gas prices is a toxic relationship (NY Times)
- SMART allots $14 million for a second Petaluma station (Mass Transit)
- Railroad unions: Rail infrastructure should be publicly owned, here’s why (Freight Waves)
- Bridge bike lane opponents – with the name Coalition for Transportation Justice – claim it “increases congestion” (the traffic is doing that all by itself) (Mercury News, East Bay Times)
- Rebalancing bike-share for love and money (Bloomberg)
- Denver’s e-bike rebates are so popular they’ve had to pause the program (Rocky Mountain PBS)
- San Francisco increases community ambassadors for public safety (SF Standard)
- San Diego residents are falling into homelessness faster than they can be housed (Voice of San Diego)
