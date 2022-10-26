Today’s Headlines

  • Oil companies are spending big on the CA election (SF Chronicle)
  • What would a tax on oil and gas “windfall profits” do, exactly? (CalMatters)
  • Oil company Valero’s profits are soaring while gas prices rise (Office of Governor Gavin Newsom)
  • Our emotional dependence on gas prices is a toxic relationship (NY Times)
  • SMART allots $14 million for a second Petaluma station (Mass Transit)
  • Railroad unions: Rail infrastructure should be publicly owned, here’s why (Freight Waves)
  • Bridge bike lane opponents – with the name Coalition for Transportation Justice – claim it “increases congestion” (the traffic is doing that all by itself) (Mercury News, East Bay Times)
  • Rebalancing bike-share for love and money (Bloomberg)
  • Denver’s e-bike rebates are so popular they’ve had to pause the program (Rocky Mountain PBS)
  • San Francisco increases community ambassadors for public safety (SF Standard)
  • San Diego residents are falling into homelessness faster than they can be housed (Voice of San Diego)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF