Today’s Headlines
- 2022 legislative wrap up from Legal Planet
- Newsom calls for special session on oil profits (CalMatters)
- WaPo writers navigates transit all around the San Francisco Bay, and headline focuses on… empty train cars? (Washington Post)
- A vision for a train alternative to I-10, from L.A. to Palm Springs (Mercury News)
- Clean California funds will “beautify” a highway near Chumash Museum near Santa Ynez (Independent)
- Emissions from ports of L.A., Long Beach rose significantly since 2020 (Daily News)
- Turns out people don’t really like living in a sea of warehouses (NY Times)
- State doesn’t know how many people died in summer heat waves (LA Times)
- Climate change wreaks havoc with Amtrak schedule (Mass Transit)
- Tribes to manage and protect California coastal areas (NY1)
- Who’s paying to defeat Prop 30? Some super-rich people (SF Chronicle)
- Voter fraud in California? There have been scattered, unsuccessful attempts (CalMatters)
- Parklets made businesses a lot of money; Hmmmm, parking must be underpriced (Globe and Mail)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF