Today’s Headlines
- California could choose housing over parking (if Governor Newsom signs the bill) (Slate)
- Why jaywalking laws should be abolished (Traffic Technology Today)
- Newsom signs climate bills (The Hill, Epoch Times)
- New law will accelerate transition to zero emission buses (PR Newswire)
- Highway boondoggles (OC Register prefers to call them “transportation boondoggles”) waste money
- Jurors can now have transit trips to court paid for under new law (SF Gate)
- Transit enthusiasts will attempt to ride all 27 Bay Area transit agencies in one day (SF Chronicle)
- Approvals clear path for major transit-oriented complex near San Bruno BART station (Mercury News)
- High-speed rail program hits another milestone: overcrossing completed in Kings County (RT&S)
- Construction to being on multipurpose path along Highway 101 in Carpinteria (Noozhawk)
- Santa Clara redoing plan for El Camino Real (Patch)
- Former officials, now oil lobbyists, influence California climate policy (Capital & Main)
- Fossil fuel extremism borders on a religion – and it’s blasphemy to point out harms (Heated)
- America has a public bathroom crisis (Futurist Speaker)
- Why are rich people obsessed with urban crime? (Vice)
