  • California could choose housing over parking (if Governor Newsom signs the bill) (Slate)
  • Why jaywalking laws should be abolished (Traffic Technology Today)
  • Newsom signs climate bills (The Hill, Epoch Times)
  • New law will accelerate transition to zero emission buses (PR Newswire)
  • Highway boondoggles (OC Register prefers to call them “transportation boondoggles”) waste money
  • Jurors can now have transit trips to court paid for under new law (SF Gate)
  • Transit enthusiasts will attempt to ride all 27 Bay Area transit agencies in one day (SF Chronicle)
  • Approvals clear path for major transit-oriented complex near San Bruno BART station (Mercury News)
  • High-speed rail program hits another milestone: overcrossing completed in Kings County (RT&S)
  • Construction to being on multipurpose path along Highway 101 in Carpinteria (Noozhawk)
  • Santa Clara redoing plan for El Camino Real (Patch)
  • Former officials, now oil lobbyists, influence California climate policy (Capital & Main)
  • Fossil fuel extremism borders on a religion – and it’s blasphemy to point out harms (Heated)
  • America has a public bathroom crisis (Futurist Speaker)
  • Why are rich people obsessed with urban crime? (Vice)

