Governor Signs a Raft of Climate Bills

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

At a press conference in Vallejo today, Governor Gavin Newsom and a large cohort of legislators celebrated the passage – and signing – of a package of some forty bills that touch on clean energy, climate change, electric vehicles and charging infrastructure, solid waste, and environmental justice.

Among them was A.B. 1909, the Bicycle Omnibus Bill from Assembly Transportation Chair Laura Friedman, which Streetsblog has been tracking (see this post for more details).

At a podium overlooking a solar array and backed by San Pablo Bay, a parade of legislators celebrated their wins on climate, equity, and clean energy. Every one of them also pointed out that, although it seemed like this package of bills was a last-minute win, they were all the result of years of work. Several of the bills – including some of the gut-and-amend bills that showed up in the last few weeks – had been attempted in the past but failed to pass. This time around the story was different.

One example of that is S.B. 1137, from Senators Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach) and Monique Limón (D-Santa Barbara) which establishes a 3,200 buffer zone between new oil wells and “sensitive uses” such as homes, schools, and parks, with tighter rules on existing wells close to homes. Despite arguments on the floor from oil company defenders, the bill succeeded this time around.

“This is a time for urgent action,” said Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz). “A year ago none of this would have been thought possible,” but after a round of defeats the legislators formed a working group to make sure that didn’t happen again. The push from Governor Newsom in July helped them get over the finish line.

The speakers also, to a person, pointed out that this work is far from over. “There is still work to be done on equity,” said Laird, “and we have to make sure we meet the goals we are setting.” His bill, S.B. 1020, sets a target of having all electricity used in the state come from clean and renewable sources by 2045, with interim goals along the way.

“All my life, I’ve heard: wait just a bit longer,” said Assemblymember Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens). She authored, with Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance), A.B. 1279, which establishes a goal of statewide carbon neutrality as soon as possible. She also authored A.B. 1757, with Assemblymember Robert Rivas (D-Salinas), which requires the state to figure out how to use natural and working lands to sequester carbon emissions.

“For the first time, my community is at the forefront, and we have a map to fight climate change equitably. But our work is not done.”

“Things move slowly, until they move fast,” said Governor Newsom. “We used to think leadership was about command and control, but we know now that it is about climate control, and building coalitions.”

Policy analysts have estimated that the entire package of bills (the “California Climate Commitment” [PDF]), a record $54 billion investment in climate action, would: create four million new jobs; cut air pollution by sixty percent; reduce state oil consumption by 91 percent; save California taxpayers $23 billion by avoiding the damages of pollution; reduce fossil fuel use in buildings and transportation by over ninety percent; and cut refinery pollution by 94 percent.

“This is a promise that we now need to deliver on: a ninety percent reduction in fossil fuels in buildings and transportation,” said Newsom.

Many of the questions from journalists focused on other topics, giving Governor Newsom an opportunity to campaign a bit about abortion rights and refugees crossing the border. That may be fodder for complaining about him campaigning beyond California, but it was disconcerting how little interest those press members who were allowed to ask questions seemed to have in the climate issues at hand.

One reporter asked Newsom about the problem of “FlexAlert fatigue” (is that a thing?) which gave him the opportunity to express gratitude for the way California residents responded to the recent threats of power outages by reducing energy use. “What we did was extraordinary,” he said. “The problems we are dealing with are extreme.”

Weather models are no longer able to keep up. “Over 1,000 [temperature] records were broken last month,” said Newsom. “Our transition [to clean energy] is not the problem. Climate is the problem,” he said, adding that with this package of bills, coupled with the actions the state has already taken, California is going in the right direction.

However, not every bill that could have positive climate (and equity and health) effects gets signed. Governor Newsom refused earlier this week to sign one such bill, A.B. 1919 from Assemblymember Chris Holden (D- Pasadena), which would have created a statewide program for student transit passes. His argument was that the costs associated with that bill were not properly worked out through the budget process – but if the administration really believed in it, they could have worked something out.

The list of bills signed today by Governor Newsom is below. Information on each can be found at the California Legislative Information website.