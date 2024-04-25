Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

LA Metro declares emergency over attacks on bus operators; Some deadly Bay Area streets to see safety fixes; Tax ride-hail to save transit? More

8:00 AM PDT on April 25, 2024

  • LA Metro declares emergency over attacks on bus operators (LA Times)
  • Santa Maria public transit poised for expansion (Santa Maria Times)
  • Deadly Bay Area streets to see some safety fixes (Mercury News)
  • Podcast: Why there's so much resistance to street safety redesigns (Governing)
  • A grassroots effort to save Muni by taxing ride-hail (SF Standard)
  • City of Glendale launches a climate mobility app (Glendale)
  • SF Bay Area's pollution is worse than LA's (SF Chronicle)
  • What makes urban Mexico's public spaces work so well (Mexico News Daily)
  • Republicans in Congress: Don't let California set stricter train emission standards (E&E News)
  • Stonestown development in SF to include 3500 homes (SF Chronicle)
  • A history of NIMBYism (Curbed)
  • The climate costs of America's freeways are not paid equally (Transportation for America)

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Melanie Curry

More from Streetsblog California

Speeding

Bill to Require Speed Control in Vehicles Goes Limp

Also passed yesterday were the Complete Streets bill, a bill on Bay Area transit funding, and a prohibition on state funding for Class III bikeways.

April 24, 2024
Streetsblog USATexas

‘We Don’t Need These Highways’: Author Megan Kimble on Texas’ Ongoing Freeway Fights

...and what they have to teach other communities across America.

April 24, 2024
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Brightline LA-to-Vegas promises quick construction; LA Metro buses set to test camera enforcement of bus lane obstruction; Why are we still knocking down houses to build freeways? More

April 24, 2024
High-Speed Rail

Brightline West Breaks Ground on Vegas to SoCal High-Speed Rail

Brightline West will be a 218-mile 186-mile-per-hour rail line from Vegas to Rancho Cucamonga - about 40 miles east of downtown L.A. - expected to open in 2028

April 23, 2024
