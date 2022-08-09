Today’s Headlines
- Replacing fossil fuels with “green energy” is just another way to wreck the environment (AP News)
- California’s plan to rely on ethanol and carbon capture would also wreck the environment (LA Times)
- The climate bill abandoned the EV that can make the biggest difference – e-bikes, of course (Electrek)
- Why it took Congress so long to pass a climate bill (NY Times)
- “Investment community” weighs financial risks of climate change (Nature)
- Californians will vote whether to tax millionaires to support EVs (MA will, too, for roads and transit) (Land Line)
- Why is Lyft funding the proposition? (SF Chronicle)
- Architect reveals new details for pedestrian improvements in Hollywood (Archinect)
- AB 922, to streamline sustainable transportation projects, passes Assembly (Senator Scott Wiener)
- Video: Could e-bikes transform cities? (FT Tech)
- Six benefits of biking to work (Bike Radar)
- CA to allow “submetering” to simplify tracking of EV charging (Utility Dive)
- AVs are just the end of parking (Planetizen)
- San Jose weighs building housing at train stations (Patch)
- Truck companies hoped court would overturn A.B.5, now have to figure out how to comply (Logistics)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
