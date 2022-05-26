Today’s Headlines

Climate change isn’t waiting for us to figure out what to do about it (IPCC)

Oil industry has no intention of doing anything about climate change (The Guardian)

Which CA politicians take money from polluting industries? Most of them (Sierra Club)

Walking and biking along San Pablo Avenue’s green street stormwater collection project (KneeDeep Times)

LA councilmembers claiming to make the city more pedestrian friendly (LA Daily News)

LA mayoral candidates’ ideas on transportation policy (LA Times)

A groundbreaking for the next Napa Valley bike trail segment (Napa Valley Register)

