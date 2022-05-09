Today’s Headlines
- It is so easy to forget about climate change (IPCC)
- A standoff on high speed rail (CalMatters)
- CA legislators urged to approve high-speed rail funds (Railway News)
- Labor unions are throwing their weight around to the detriment of housing, transportation (CalMatters)
- City of Fresno is defensive about its planning process (Fresno Bee)
- New, improved crosswalk in Santa Barbara (Noozhawk)
- The benefits of participating in Bike Month (VC Star)
- Bike Index reaches 800,000 bikes registered: helping find stolen bikes (Bicycle Retailer)
