Today’s Headlines

  • It is so easy to forget about climate change (IPCC)
  • A standoff on high speed rail (CalMatters)
  • CA legislators urged to approve high-speed rail funds (Railway News)
  • Labor unions are throwing their weight around to the detriment of housing, transportation (CalMatters)
  • City of Fresno is defensive about its planning process (Fresno Bee)
  • New, improved crosswalk in Santa Barbara (Noozhawk)
  • The benefits of participating in Bike Month (VC Star)
  • Bike Index reaches 800,000 bikes registered: helping find stolen bikes (Bicycle Retailer)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

