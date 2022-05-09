Today’s Headlines

It is so easy to forget about climate change (IPCC)

A standoff on high speed rail (CalMatters)

CA legislators urged to approve high-speed rail funds (Railway News)

Labor unions are throwing their weight around to the detriment of housing, transportation (CalMatters)

City of Fresno is defensive about its planning process (Fresno Bee)

New, improved crosswalk in Santa Barbara (Noozhawk)

The benefits of participating in Bike Month (VC Star)

Bike Index reaches 800,000 bikes registered: helping find stolen bikes (Bicycle Retailer)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for your support!