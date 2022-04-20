Today’s Headlines
- No, the climate crisis has not gone away (IPCC)
- Los Angeles residents have noticed, and want someone to do something (LA Times)
- Start by volunteering on Earth Day: opportunities statewide (California Volunteers)
- California ranks as fourth most bicycle-friendly state (California Bicycle Coalition)
- San Fernando Valley light rail gets $5m in federal funding (Railway Technology)
- Also, here’s $5m for a bridge over the Pacoima Wash (Los Angeles Daily News)
- Sprawl – and tax evasion – drive highway widenings (City Commentary)
- Is NIMBYism played out? (California Planning and Development Report)
- Masks on transit? Some agencies – and cities – still require them (NBC, ABC, California Healthline)
- Fontana settles case over ignoring environmental rules to approve warehouses (LA Times)
- New oil well approvals rising in California (Capital and Main)
