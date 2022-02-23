Today’s Headlines
- Complete streets spur economic development (Planetizen)
- Democrats balk at idea of a gas tax holiday (Planetizen)
- At the federal level, costs of pausing the gas tax would be high (Politico)
- Oopsie! After declaring CA high-speed rail dead, Railway Age now admits it is not
- And CA HSR is already delivering economic benefits (Mass Transit)
- Caltrans District 5 (Central Coast) releases its Active Transportation Plan (Benito Link)
- California Bicycle Coalition warns that A.B. 371 would kill bike, scooter share
- Long-range electric buses make Silver Line all the way to San Pedro possible (Mass Transit)
- Bill would eliminate parking requirements near transit statewide (Abundant Housing LA)
- Court rules federal agencies can’t use social cost of carbon in their climate calculations (Washington Post)
- Sacramentans to vote on outlawing homelessness, basically. As if. (Cap Radio)
- Remote work will change cities (Pew)
- State still battling over Uber, Lyft driver classifications (SF Chronicle)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
