Today’s Headlines
- AV “disengagement reports” in CA offer a little bit of information (Spectrum News, Forbes)
- BART is struggling (KQED)
- Mapping every intersection in SF shows safety gaps (SF Chronicle)
- Figuring out a road charge for California (Capitol Weekly)
- CA Senate moves ahead with bill to require industry to report GHG emissions (JD Supra)
- Supreme Court to weigh whether EPA can regulate GHG emissions (Yale Climate Connections)
- San Diego passes package of housing incentives (San Diego Union-Tribune)
- Former Stockton mayor Michael Tubbs founds nonprofit to end poverty (CalMatters)
- Video: Pittsburgh applies complete streets concepts to improve safety (You Tube)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
