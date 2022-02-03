Today’s Headlines
- After years of delay, pedestrian bridge will connect Warm Springs BART to riders west of station (Mercury News)
- Build more bridges for people, not cars (Fast Company)
- Cities are investing in bicycling infrastructure (Urban Wire)
- New Berkeley bike plan should treat bike riders better (Berkeleyside)
- Barstow to get electric battery buses (Daily Press)
- Timelapse shows what freeway construction did to Oakland (The Bold Italic)
- But we’re still building freeways! New express lanes open on Hwy 101 in San Mateo County (KRON)
- Nanoplastics are not just in the ocean; we’re breathing them in (Fast Company)
- Traffic fines should be scaled to income (The Atlantic)
- CP&DR Briefs: AHSC grants, zoning and climate news bits
- The fight over money, and control, of the SF peninsula’s commuter train (San Mateo Daily Journal)
- Utilities getting into the weeds on how to count, report greenhouse gas reductions to get money (JD Supra)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
