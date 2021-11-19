Today’s Headlines

California cites pilot “universal basic mobility” for youth (Bloomberg)

LA Metro broadens its definition of “mobility” beyond freeways (Mass Transit)

Bay Area’s bike-share faces an uncertain future (SF Examiner)

Electric bikes are the best-selling electric vehicles (Electrek)

California has a battle plan for environmental justice (LA Times)

The environmental costs of online shopping (Politico)

Port backup seems to be easing (Transport Topics, Bloomberg) Is change in truck weight rule making any difference? (Freight Waves) A trip along the broken supply chain (LA Times)

New CARB facility in Riverside will expand emissions testing for heavy duty vehicles (AP)

Study: Better public transit can improve health (Vox)

Major League Baseball and climate change (LA Times)

