Today’s Headlines
- CA will require all AVs to be zero emission starting in 2030 (Union of Concerned Scientists, Spectrum News, The Verge)
- To meet new goals, CA will have to accelerate actions to reduce emissions (Valdosta Daily Times)
- Santa Clara VTA plans a microgrid to power its transit vehicles (Microgrid Knowledge)
- Transit funds might not make it into final infrastructure bill (Transportation for America)
- Carbon offsets are growing, but benefits are murky (Christian Science Monitor)
- Train derails in Montana; cause unclear (NY Times)
- Landscape is inherently political (Cultured)
- San Mateo plans a downtown pedestrian mall (San Mateo Daily Journal)
- Burlingame to get bike lanes on California Drive (San Mateo Daily Journal)
- Crossing guard’s death renews safety “debate” (East Bay Times)
- Maps that steer you wrong (NY Times)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
