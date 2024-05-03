Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Is your city safe for bicycling? Progress on CA high-speed rail; E-bikes are game changers; More

8:37 AM PDT on May 3, 2024

High-speed rail train rendering – via CAHSRA

  • It's National Bike Month - is your city safe for bicycling? (Planetizen)
  • Progress on CA high-speed rail (CA Climate Investments)
  • What Las Vegas HSR might look like (LA Times)
  • E-bikes are game changers for bike share (Route Fifty)
  • Tulare County to host a discussion on the future of transportation in California (Valley Voice)
  • Oil industry watchdog calls them out on high prices (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • Why would the court overturn law to allow splitting lots? (LA Times)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

